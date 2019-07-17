Nerkonda Paarvai: Producer boney Kapoor announced the date of the film Nerkonda Paarvai, the movie will hit the theaters on August 8, 2019. Till now the 2-minute teaser fetched 12 million views.

Nerkonda Paarvai: South superstar Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit the silver screens on August 8, 2019. The film is helmed by boney Kapoor and recently Boney announced the release of the film on his twitter handle. Boney wrote: Nerkonda Paarvai to release worldwide on August 8th, 2019, Ajith, who is an ardent Sai Baba fan, follows when it comes to releasing of his films.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink and Ajith will reprise the role of Amitabh as a lawyer, while Shraddha Srinath as Taapsee Pannus. Vidya Balan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang Rangaraj Pandey, and Adhik Ravichandran will act in pivotal roles. With this movie, Boney marks his debut as a Tamil producer and as the two-minute clip teaser was released, it fetched millions of views in an hour.

On the professional front, Apart from Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will be featured in Thala 60 (Tamil). Ajith with his marvelous performances won millions of hearts as well as bagged many awards for best actor, however, in an interview, Ajith revealed that the project was materialized to honor Sridevi as per his promise to her.

In an interview with the director, Vinoth stated said that he was hesitated to take up a remake in his career, he was also concerned about how Ajith fans would consume this film and how a cult film that has admirers across the country could be remade by retaining the essence.

