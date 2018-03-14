Badal star Bobby Deol who was last seen in Poster boys (2017) is now all set to comeback with Housefull 4 opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar. The 49-year-old actor was noted talking about his equation with his Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, and Thank You, co-worker, Akshay for the role in the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. The movie will hit the theatres in 2019.

Badal star Bobby Deol is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming fourth instalment of the Housefull 4 franchise due to the presence of Ajnabee co-worker Akshay Kumar. Housefull 4 will also welcome back Sajid Khan as a director whose last film was Humshakals (2014). The movie which will hit the theatres in 2019 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bobby Deol was quoted saying, “I am really looking forward to collaborate with both the Sajids. I’ve always wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and finally it’s happening.”

He further added who is busy shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, “Akshay and I share a great rapport and it will be fun working with him again. Housefull 4 is a big franchise and I can’t wait for the film to start,” Bobby has worked with Akshay in four films — Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You. Great Grand Masti star Riteish Deshmukh who will be seen working opposite Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Not just this, the actor was a part of previous three instalments of Housefull.

ALSO READ: ‘I need October more than anyone else at this point in time in my career’ says Varun Dhawan; Twitter agrees

The 49-year-old actor started his career in 1977 with Dharam Veer. Son of the legendary actor Dharmendra Deol and brother of Sunny Deol, Bobby was last seen in Poster boys (2017). He will be seen Race 3(2018), Housefull 4(2018) and Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 opposite his brother and father.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor gives a fresh twist to Rishi Kapoor’s iconic song ‘Om Shanti Om’ for an ad; watch video

ALSO READ: Netflix ‘scariest’ horror film Veronica is so scary that audiences are not able to finish it; here’s the truth behind the story

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App