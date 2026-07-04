Akanksha Chamola Reveals She Had Relationships With Women Before Marriage On Lock Upp, Here Is What She Said

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has come up with another of the most emotional instances that we have seen in recent times on reality TV. After many days of speculations regarding her life inside the house and a purported internal leak, the actress Akanksha Chamola came out in the open and revealed herself to be very brave indeed.

Before the judges Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she openly cried and poured her heart out regarding her bisexual nature and her relations with girls prior to her marriage.

What Did Akanksha Chamola Confess About Her Sexuality?

The emotional revelation was set off when Akanksha found out that one of her most cherished personal secrets had been revealed in the jail cells, leaving her without one of the most important lifelines in the game. When host Riteish Deshmukh politely asked her to speak about it herself, she did not hesitate.

“Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahe hain kuch ladkiyon ke sath. Bohot jyada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females.” (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relationships with a few girls. They weren’t deeply intimate relationships, but I have been in relationships with a few females.) — Akanksha Chamola

Then she proceeded to clarify that her sexual interest in women is due to the psychological desire for emotional safety she feels in the company of women. Her upbringing brought about an environment where the world was dominated by males, and she had to have a safe space among women, including her mother and sister. “Mujhe ladkiyan pasand hai, main admire karti hoon, attract hoti hoon unki taraf. I think mera wo safe space hai,” she said, and although society calls her bisexual, she sees herself as “pure love.”

What Is The Status Of Her Marriage To Gaurav Khanna?

Following the recent big reveal about her marriage to popular TV star Gaurav Khanna from the Lock Upp 2 show, Akanksha’s shocking admission about her marriage comes as yet another huge personal revelation.

Initially starting their beautiful relationship way back in 2016 through some common friends, their wonderful three-day wedding celebrations were held on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur. Regarded as one of the best supporting couples in the television industry for the past nine years, it came as a shock to all when Akanksha revealed the fact that they have been living separately for the past year due to different personal goals in life and will be getting a divorce in the near future. It was assured by her that there is no ill feeling between the two of them at all.

How Did The Secret Leak Inside The Lock Upp House?

It is clear from the video that the emotional intensity of Akanksha’s confession was heightened since the information was extracted from her under the influence of politics of the house.

As mentioned in previous episodes, contestant Shreya Kalra is said to have found out about Akanksha’s sexual preference during an off-air conversation. Shreya then disclosed this information to the other contestant Sufi Motiwala, which led to the fast dissemination of this information across the entire house and being used against Akanksha’s game plan. Contestant Anuj Sachdeva revealed in his interview that Gaurav Khanna did not know anything about Akanksha wanting to talk about their life and separation in public.

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