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Home > Entertainment News > What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture

What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture

Lock Upp star Akanksha Chamola joins Balaji Telefilms’ new creator-focused initiative and is set to host the digital chat show Not Your Sanskari Show on YouTube.

Akanksha Chamola, Image Credits- Instagram
Akanksha Chamola, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 08:33 IST

Akanksha Chamola is now moving to a new stage of her digital life with Balaji Telefilms. An actor and a digital creator, Akanksha is now the first creator who has joined the newly launched initiative of the production house aimed at creating new digital content and developing the personality of creators.

In association with the production house, Akanksha is hosting a new talk show by the name Not Your Sanskari Show that is soon going to be aired on her YouTube channel.

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Akanksha Chamola on ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’

Speaking about the collaboration, Akanksha said the partnership represents an important new chapter in her career. She explained that audiences saw a different side of her during her time on Lock Upp, and the response encouraged her to explore new ways of connecting with viewers.

Akanksha claimed that her character has a lot more than what people have witnessed on screen. According to her, the association between her and Balaji Telefilms would remain a digital partnership for years to come rather than an individual project at a time.

Discussing Not Your Sanskari Show, she claimed that she is most enthusiastic about providing her audience with a chance to witness another dimension to herself through engaging and amusing discussions. The show will launch on Akanksha’s YouTube channel, and the exact date is still to be revealed.

Balaji Telefilms’ new creator-focused initiative

With the new initiative, Balaji Telefilms will be able to grow its footprint in the creator economy by collaborating with creators and entertainers in developing original digital content.

As per Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer at Balaji Telefilms Ltd., the strategy adopted by the company is not just to create content that can be consumed over the Internet. It is all about supporting creators to develop long-term digital identities and convert their individual fan following into strong brands.

Some of the key focus areas of the initiative include content strategy, platform strategy, audience growth, brand collaboration, monetization options, and intellectual property creation. According to Burman, Akanksha was the right choice to kick-start the new initiative, as she is the first creator in the new venture.

What to expect from ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’?

Not Your Sanskari Show is conceptualized as a chat show starring celebrities whose conversations and interactions are supposed to be spontaneous in nature. The format is likely to enable Akanksha to discover personalities and topics in an easier manner and also give her a chance to reveal her personality without the confines of entertainment shows.

As for Akanksha, this show will act as a platform to use the visibility she has acquired from Lock Upp and make a connect with her digital audience directly. As far as Balaji Telefilms is concerned, this association is likely to be part of their bigger strategy to enter the digital content space led by creators.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

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What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture
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What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture

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What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture
What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture
What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture
What Is Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Not Your Sanskari Show’? Lock Upp Star Joins Balaji Telefilms’ New Venture

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