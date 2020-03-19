Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri reacts to Paras Chhabra's designer controversy says he has swindled the designers. Read her complete interview here—

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who immediately joined Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss, was recently accused of not making payment to his Bigg Boss designers. Tasha and his team have revealed that Paras Chhabra is not clearing their dues as whenever they turn up to him, he says he has not received his winning amount.

As per the recent development, Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has come into the picture and revealed that she can’t handle injustice with the two girls. She has revealed that Paras has swindled with these designers. On reimbursing Akanksha’s money back, Akanksha revealed that she would rather want Paras to give the money to Tasha and her team rather than her as she doesn’t want anything from him.

Further, Akanksha also reacted to Paras Chhabra’s claim that the clothes were not good. She said this is a big joke as most of the time he was seen wearing Tasha’s clothes only. She added that she also heard him recommending his designer to other housemates.

Talking about Paras Chhabra’s interview, he clearly said that he will not make any payment as he feels that their intentions are not right. He said that if the deal was such they could have cleared about this before he went inside the house. Overall, it will be interesting to see how will Paras Chhabra react to his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s claim. Will he clear all the dues or will he take the argument forward.

