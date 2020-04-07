Vighnaharta Ganesha actor Akanksha Puri is currently garnering attention and making headlines for many reasons. Since the time, Akanksha Puri’s ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra went inside the house, the actress was not much happy with her boyfriend’s proximity with Mahira Sharma. Earlier, Akanksha Puri supported him by sending his shoes and all his accessories but later when Paras Chhabra started blaming Akanksha, the actor realized that it is high time for her to manage things outside the house.

Post to which, when Paras Chhabra came outside on the finale, he admitted in front of the cameras that he will maintain distance from Akanksha as he was not much happy with her revealing their personal details in media. Moreover, for a long time both Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra are breaking the Internet with their blame games and war of words. On the work front, Akanksha Puri is among the finest stars of Television industry who initially started career by appearing in Bollywood

Yes, you heard it right, Akanksha Puri recently shared a BTS video from her debut film Calendar Girls where the director of the film Madhur Bhandarkar revealed why he selected Akanksha Puri for the role. The director said that Akanksha Puri has a south India look with a modern touch which makes her stand out of crowd. Further, she is not ambitious, she is very calm in her approach which makes her strongest.

Currently, the hottie is busy with her Television shows like Vighnaharta Ganesha in the role of Parvati. Further, she also appeared in a music video Jahaan Tum Ho with Shrey Singhal in 2017. Not just this, Akanksha has also appeared in many Tamil, Malayalam and Kannad Films before venturing into Hindi Television.

