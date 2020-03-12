Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri have always become the headline because of there controversial relationship and their never-ending blame game on each other. Akanksha Puri firebacks at Paras Chhabra, she said that she has already moved on.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri have become an interesting topic for all the television viewers since the day Paras Chhabra has revealed his relationship’s ups and downs of the love story in the show Bigg Boss season 13. Paras Chhabra revealed that he he was not in good terms with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri during the show he called off his relationship and said that he doesn’t want to continue this relationship.

Whereas in many interviews Akansha Puri has said that she wanted to talk to Paras and wanted to clarify everything she doesn’t want to make any decision before talking to him. Akansha Puri seemed to be sensible in the beginning but after giving continue statements against her, Paras Chhabra declared that he has nothing to do with her anymore.

Akansha Puri also changed her attitude and said that now even she doesn’t want to meet Paras. In the recent show, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Paras Chhabra has also taken her name, he tried to compare the new girls with his ex-girlfriend. In the recent interview, Akanksha Puri firebacks to Paras Chhabra and said that she never tried to go back to Paras. She even deleted all her contacts from Paras’s phone.

She said that he was in the mutual contact because of the stylist that she hired for Paras Chhabra. Paras did not pay the bills of the stylist even Paras mum came to Akansha and requested to pay the bills. She said there that they were not in the situation to pay all the bills. Paras did not get the money from Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App