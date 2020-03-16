Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has become the talk of the town just after Paras Chhabra's comment on his relationship in the Bigg Boss house. But Rashami Desai have also been seen in the support of Akanksha.

Akanksha Puri has become the talk of the town since the day Paras Chhabra called off his relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. It has been said that Paras Chhabra called off his relationship because of Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma. Akanksha Puri is one of the most successful youngsters who has made her own presence in Bollywood. But she has been through a lot in the past few months.

But Akanksha Puri gave answers to many media chunks where she tried to justify all her points. Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s fight is not yet over they both are still giving serious comments to each other. Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri have dated for a long time but their relationship came in front of the media on a sad note.

At the time Paras Chhabra was talking things about his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri inside the Bigg Boss house. Rashami Desai took the side of Akanksha Puri and said that nobody has the right to talk about an individual’s life of the national television and she was not even supporting the way he was talking for the girl.

In a recent fashion show, Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri coincidently met. Akanksha went to Rashami Desai and hugged her. She said that she has hugged her because she loved the personality like her. Rashami Desai did not recognize Akanksha Puri but later she got to know about her and hugged her back. Stay tuned for more such updates with NewsX.

