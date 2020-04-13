Akanksha Puri recently cited lockdown as the reason behind her glow on the face. Take a look at her recent clicks on Instagram—

Television actress Akanksha Puri is making headlines for a long time for her breakup with ex-boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Though, both of them parted ways a long time back but were often seen engaged in a war of words and kept on blaming each other for their breakup. Moreover, some days back, Akanksha Puri also shared her dancing video where she was seen shaking her leg Dua Lipa’s No Lie and also shared a BTS video from her Bollywood debut Calendar Girls.

Recently, Akanksha Puri has shared another set of photos dressed in a blue denim shirt and a white tank top. This won’t be wrong to say that the hottie is looking flamboyant in her casuals with apt makeup. Further, Akanksha Puri also cited lockdown as the reason behind her glow on her face and her fresh skin. In the caption, the hottie said that after eating just home-cooked food and with no traveling, no pollution, and no heavy makeup, her skin has started enjoying this freedom and is glowing.

Talking about her bond with Paras Chhabra, it seems that the actor has moved on and is enjoying her solo life. Sometime back, the actress also shared pictures of her tattoo removal which she re-transformed with some other figure.

On the work front, Akanksha Puri is among the finest actresses and who misses no chance of interacting with her audience on social media handles. Despite going through such a rollercoaster phase in her personal life, Akanksha Puri got up with grace and it seems that she is currently focusing on just herself. She is currently featuring in TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh in the role of Devi Parvati and has also appeared in a couple of Tamil and Malayalam films like Praise the Lord, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Action.

