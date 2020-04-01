After Paras Chhabra raising questions on Akanksha Puri's identity, Akanksha reveals he is only trending because of her. Read here

Since the time, Paras Chhabra has come out of Bigg Boss house, his matters with Akanksha Puri are no doubt taking a new angle each passing day. Though both of them have put an end to their relationship long back, it seems that their ego is still not making them forget each other as every other day they are up with new allegations on each other making it nasty.

The story all began when Paras Chhabra accused Akanksha Puri of using his name to get publicity. He said that though Akanksha is a good girl, he slammed her saying that she unnecessarily dragged his name when he was inside the house to come in limelight and she doesn’t have her own identity. All these strong statements made by Paras Chhabra didn’t go well with Akanksha and she came up with a befitting reply.

Akanksha Puri accused Paras Chhabra of now taking her name to get publicity. While interacting with a media portal, Akanksha revealed that Paras is very insecure of being called Akanksha Puri’s ex-boyfriend and she also gave an example that once he also got agitated once over a media portal for calling him with the same name over a headline.

Also Read: Rashami Desai on Sidharth Shukla joining Naagin 4: We are going to have a lot of fun

Akanksha also revealed that even after doing two famous reality shows, he is still garnering limelight by taking her name in his every interview. The truth is Paras Chhabra is only trending because of her name. On the work front, Paras Chhabra has just finished Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and also appeared with Mahira Sharma in Baarish.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App