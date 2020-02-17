Akanksha Puri recently reacted to Paras Chhabra's Swayamvar and revealed that if he is ready for getting married, he should go for it. She further said that God bless him and her partner.

Though, Paras Chhabra won Rs 10 lakh and is gearing up for his upcoming show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill, his relationship with Akanksha Puri seems in troubled waters. Though Paras Chhabra many times said on National Television that he wanted to part away from her before coming to the show, Akanksha Puri still sent him clothes and supported him every time.

But after getting blamed from Paras Chhabra for various things, Akanksha Puri decided to quit. Moreover, she also reacted to Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar and reveled that if he is ready to get married, God Bless him and his partner then. She added saying that she had broken up with him before he did and currently she is not prepared for any other relationship after this.

Akanksha Puri also revealed that during the show as well Paras Chhabra has said many odd things about her and has also hurt her self-respect. Initially, she thought that it was a game to establish his connection with Mahira Sharma but later she felt that Paras Chhabra was not lying.

Talking about Paras Chhabra, he is currently in a good phase as he is excited about his show which will premiere today at 10:30 pm on Colors. He revealed in an interview that he is very positive for now and doesn’t want any negativity around him.

