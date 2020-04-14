The entire world is currently at a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic. Besides sitting at homes and practicing social distancing, there is no other way to get escaped from COVID-19. Not just the public, but the celebrities are even stuck at home and are left with no other option than recalling the good old days before this outbreak. Recently, Television star Akanksha Puri also shared a BTS throwback video from her Bollywood debut days. Recalling her memories, it seems that the hottie is still isn’t over with some special moments of her life.

In the video, she is seen crooning the song Khwaishein with her costar Satarupa Pyne and director Madhur Bhandarkar from her film Calendar Girls. In the caption, the actress also quoted that shooting for Calendar Girls was one of the most beautiful chapters of her life. After experimenting herself in various South and Bollywood films, Akanksha Puri then ventured in the Hindi Television industry.

Currently, Akanksha Puri is busy shooting for mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. Talking about her personal life, Akanksha Puri is enjoying her life spending time with her own self. The hottie has moved on from her past relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and is busy pampering herself.

It all began when Akanksha Puri raised objection over Paras Chhabra’s proximity with house buddy Mahira Sharma. Though she left no chance of defending him in various interviews, when Paras Chhabra revealed details about their relationship and breakup, the hottie got disheartened and left everything at that point.

