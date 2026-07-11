Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

Videos from the event show the Alpha actor dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was joined on the dance floor by Akansha’s sister Anushka Ranjan and actor Aditya Seal, with the trio entertaining guests as family and friends cheered them on.

A modern saree look wins the internet

For the occasion, Alia opted for a rich purple saree that blended traditional elegance with a contemporary drape. She paired the look with minimal jewellery and soft makeup, continuing her recent preference for understated ethnic fashion.

As videos and photographs from the celebration surfaced online, fans praised both her look and her carefree dance moves, with many calling her one of the best-dressed guests at the function.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha among celebrity guests

The celebrations drew a host of Bollywood personalities. Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina and several other close friends of the couple were seen arriving for the festivities, turning the intimate event into a star-studded affair.

The wedding itself has been kept deliberately low-key, with only close family members and friends invited to the ceremonies.

Who are Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for projects such as Guilty, Monica, O My Darling and Gram Chikitsalay, has been dating filmmaker Sharan Sharma for nearly four years. Although the couple largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, Akansha had previously confirmed they were together while choosing not to speak extensively about her personal life.

Sharan Sharma is best known for directing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, both backed by Dharma Productions.

Recent reports suggest the couple opted for a simple registered marriage instead of a traditional ceremony, followed by intimate pre-wedding celebrations and a reception attended by family and friends from the film industry.