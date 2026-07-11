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Home > Entertainment News > Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

Alia Bhatt turned heads in a striking purple saree as she joined the pre-wedding celebrations of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma. Videos of the actor dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Maahi Ve have gone viral, while several Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, were also spotted at the star-studded festivities.

Alia Bhatt - Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: X)
Alia Bhatt - Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 13:02 IST

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt brought glamour and energy to the pre-wedding festivities of her close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is set to marry filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The intimate celebration, held in Mumbai on Thursday evening, was attended by several members of the film fraternity, but it was Alia’s elegant appearance and lively dance performance that quickly became the talk of social media.

Videos from the event show the Alpha actor dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was joined on the dance floor by Akansha’s sister Anushka Ranjan and actor Aditya Seal, with the trio entertaining guests as family and friends cheered them on.

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A modern saree look wins the internet

For the occasion, Alia opted for a rich purple saree that blended traditional elegance with a contemporary drape. She paired the look with minimal jewellery and soft makeup, continuing her recent preference for understated ethnic fashion.

As videos and photographs from the celebration surfaced online, fans praised both her look and her carefree dance moves, with many calling her one of the best-dressed guests at the function.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha among celebrity guests

The celebrations drew a host of Bollywood personalities. Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina and several other close friends of the couple were seen arriving for the festivities, turning the intimate event into a star-studded affair.

The wedding itself has been kept deliberately low-key, with only close family members and friends invited to the ceremonies.

Who are Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for projects such as Guilty, Monica, O My Darling and Gram Chikitsalay, has been dating filmmaker Sharan Sharma for nearly four years. Although the couple largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, Akansha had previously confirmed they were together while choosing not to speak extensively about her personal life.

Sharan Sharma is best known for directing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, both backed by Dharma Productions.

Recent reports suggest the couple opted for a simple registered marriage instead of a traditional ceremony, followed by intimate pre-wedding celebrations and a reception attended by family and friends from the film industry.

ALSO READ: Satluj Takedown Explained: Why CBFC Certification Matters, Who Decides Scene Cuts, And What U, UA, A Ratings Really Mean

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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH
Tags: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor weddingalia bhatthome-hero-pos-8Sharan Sharma

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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

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