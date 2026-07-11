Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt brought glamour and energy to the pre-wedding festivities of her close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is set to marry filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The intimate celebration, held in Mumbai on Thursday evening, was attended by several members of the film fraternity, but it was Alia’s elegant appearance and lively dance performance that quickly became the talk of social media.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.