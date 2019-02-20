After the grand dreamy wedding of Isha Ambani, brother Akash Ambani is all set to tie knots soon. The lovebirds Akash Ambani and Shlokha Mehta got engaged with a beaming celebration. The duo looked absolutely adorable and many famous personalities graced the celebration.

Akash Ambani and Shlokha Mehta’s wedding festivities have commenced in full swing in true desi style with the sangeet ceremony full of music and dance. The childhood friends fell in love with each other and Akash Ambani proposed to Shloka in the presence of family members in Goa. The Ambanis later hosted a lavish engagement party for the couple. Photographs from the ceremony have been widely shared on social media. Renowned singer Falguni Pathak also performed at the event spellbinding the audience with her performance. Ambani family members- Akash, his grandmother Kokilaben and aunt Tina Ambani were captured in the pictures. Akash and Shlokha who will reportedly tie the knot next month got engaged last year.

The Ambani family also had a lavish series of ceremonies when Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal in Mumbai. After the dreamy wedding of sister, Akash Ambani has finally decided to move one step ahead in his life and marry his girlfriend Shlokha Mehta.

Here are some photos from the grand function that will leave you in awe!

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, the father of Akash Ambani is the most famous and one of the richest personalities in the world. He is an Indian businessman, the chairman, managing director and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited.

