Kuck Kuch Hota Hai actor Kajol took to her official Instagram account to share the sweet photo her giving warm hug to Karan Johar. Last year, there was news of two not talking to each other due to Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn's Shivaay releasing date but it was resolved when Kajol liked Johars Instagram photo.

Sharing the photo, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star wrote, “Smile beats pout every time !”

Smile beats pout every time ! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Well, this time the pout king opted to smile rather than pouting for the cute photo with close friend Kajol Devgn. It was Dilwale star Kajol who took the initiative to break the fences a year ago by liking the photo of Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Ruhi Johar. Karan Johar too shared the photo of Kajol and Shahrukh Khan. Sharing the photo, filmmaker wrote,”Years of love.years of movies. memories forever.”

The three DDLJ buddies had a reunion on Saturday night, June 30 at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party. The star-studded ceremony was held at the Ambani residence Antilia where actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kiara Advani, David Dhawan, Jacky Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor joined the Ambanis to bless the couple.

