Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani is set to engage Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, and the celebrations are in full swing. While the wedding date has reportedly been set in December, the engagement will take place today at Mukesh Ambani's luxurious 27-storey Mumbai residence, Antilia.

On Thursday night, a star-studded pre-engagement bash was hosted by the Ambanis. Social media websites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are flooded with pictures and videos from last night’s grand affair and pictures of all the celebrities who attended the event are trending everywhere.

Details about the wedding arrangements and engagement arrangements have not been revealed but the social media is abuzz with reports about which companies and brands have been roped in to manage the party tomorrow.

As per reports, a French food brand called Laduree will possibly be serving the guests at the engagement. Although there have been no official details coming from the Ambanis.

What is Laduree?

Established in 1862 in Paris, Laduree is a globally acknowledged patisserie and luxury dessert brand, with outlets all across Europe, Middle East and Asia, including Singapore, Dubai, New York and Lose Angeles and even Toronto in Canada.

As per reports it provides special services at weddings in various countries across the world and supplies assorted treats as well as wedding cakes.

According to Wedding Sutra, the menu for the engagement is likely to be designed by Mumbai-based catering company Foodlink Banquets & Catering, which caters for events across the globe.

The blog is also claiming many gourmet brands from London and New York are likely to be roped in. If these reports are true then the engagement will truly have a taste from around the world.

And you won’t accept anything less from the absolute best at the Ambani engagement party.

Here are some pre-engagement photos:

