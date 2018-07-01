As the entire Bollywood industry came together to celebrate Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement on June 30, the next-gen star Aryan Khan made an appearance at the starry affair and posed with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony held in Mumbai on June 30 was a starry affair as the entire Bollywood industry came under one roof to shower their blessings on the young couple. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, the celebration was one of the biggest and the most starry affairs in recent time. Among the long guest list that included big names from the Bollywood and cricket world, the one that made heads turn was Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who posed for the shutterbugs with his parents.

Dressed in a blue crisp suit paired with a white shirt and black tie, Aryan totally looked Bollywood-ready as he entered the ceremony and posed with his beautiful mother Gauri Khan, who was seen flaunting a stunning ivory saree couture by Tarun Tahiliani.

The mother-son duo was later joined by the Shah Rukh Khan and it was a sight to behold. As the three posed for the shutterbugs, the family was captured having a fun conversation where Gauri and Shah Rukh could be seen smiling ear to ear.

After the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar shared a photo with the next-gen star and called him godson. In a follow-up post, the filmmaker posed for a perfect pout selfie with the father-son duo. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram handle, Karan captioned that they are family.

The godson!!! @___aryan___ ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

While Aryan Khan steals hearts on social media with his uncanny resemblance with his dad, the next gen star avoids attending starry events unlike his sister Suhana Khan. Thus, making the engagement ceremony an exception for the fans of the star kid. Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his upcoming film titled Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

