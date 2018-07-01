Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony was al about the B-Town attending the function to bless the two. Celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kiara Advani, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rani, Vidya Balan join Ambanis for their special day.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony was totally star-studded. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the list goes on. The engagement was held on Ambani residence Antilia on Saturday where Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kiara Advani, David Dhawan with wife Karuna Dhawan, Kajol Devgn, Jacky Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Shahid with mother-to-be Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan was joined by Wife Gauri and son Aryan Khan, Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor to joined the grand event with mommy Neetu Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukherji, this is not the end, Sonam Kapoor’s cute designer sister Rhea Kapoor, Hichki star Rani, Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan attended the engagement to bless the new couple.

Take a look at the stunning photos of Bollywood celebs:

Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani proposed his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka Mehta in March 2018. Diamond merchant Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta is the third and youngest daughter of Mehtas. Soon-to-be Ambani, Shloka has attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School where she Akash. She later went to Princeton University for anthropology and did her Masters in Law at the London School of Economics. Akash Ambani is on the board of Reliance Jio while Shloka is also the director of Rosy Blue Foundation and runs ConnectFor which is an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various projects.

