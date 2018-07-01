Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who were last seen in their super-hit film Baaghi 2, made heads turn with their sizzling chemistry on the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. As they made their grand entry at the ceremony, the duo was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

From stealing hearts with their first music video titled Befikre to making the fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry in their super-hit film Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have shined through as one of the most loved and hottest couples of Bollywood. Although the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their beach vacations, and paparazzi photos speak volumes about their affection for each other. As the Bollywood industry came together under one roof for celebrate Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony, the duo made heads turn as they made a couple entry at the event.

At the engagement ceremony, Tiger Shroff looked dapper in an all black suit while Disha Patani looked absolutely stunning an embellished ivory lehenga. In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the chemistry between the adorable duo is too hard to ignore.

After the super-hit success of Baaghi 2, the Bollywood couple made headlines as they whisked to a secret location to spend some quality time with each other. Although the duo did not reveal that they were indeed together, their hot and sizzling photos from the vacation took over the social media in no time.

When quipped about her equation with Tiger Shroff, Disha had earlier stated that he is her very good friend and he has impacted her a lot. When she looks at him working so hard, she thinks that if he can do it then she can do. Without revealing many details, Disha stated that she wants to keep her life as personal as possible. She plans on something then she would not share it since it is her house, her car, her life and she wants to keep things private.

Heaven on earth #mykindofplayground A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

🐳🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

🤠🏝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 8, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT

