Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Mangal Parv: Ambani's always have it big! This time too, they are treating Bollywood with a grand bash at Akash Ambani's wedding celebrations. In the star-studded celebration, Shahid Kapoor along with his ladylove Mira Rajput graced the occasion and looked absolutely stunning. Take a look!

Once again, Ambani’s are giving a grand bash at their son’s wedding celebrations. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied a knot on March 9 and celebrated their Mangal Parv last night. The event was a star-studded night and any many big Bollywood stars were present on the occasion. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Aamir Khan and Kiran to Sonali Bendre and Diana Penty, every Bollywood actor graced the event in their best of avatars.

Putting their best fashion foot forward, Bollywood’s adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrived at the occasion. Shining with their undying charm, the duo looked perfect with each other. The duo never leaves a moment to impress fans with their stunning looks. This time too, they made an appearance in an astonishing avatar. While Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a traditional black bandhgala and pants. Take a look!

Wifey Mira Rajput carried her outfit gracefully and husband Shahid Kapoor looked stunning as they posed for the paparazzi. Well, the couple ditched the sassy and opted for classy this time and we loved it. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding celebrations have been a star-studded affair with the presence of many celebrities including Deepika PadukoneKareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.

