Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland has taken the whole Bollywood by a storm. The videos from grand bash are setting the internet on fire where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving on Coldplay's beats. Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt can also be seen dazzling a gorgeous golden gown. Take a look!

Ambanis always make it big! After witnessing Isha Ambani’s big fat wedding, Bollywood is busy in attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland. The pre-wedding ceremonies have been a star-studded affair with the presence of many Bollywood stars. Even the International music artists were seen performing in the function including Chainsmokers and Coldplay. There were many photos and videos flooding over the internet from the Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony.

As we already know, Bollywood is always a big part of Ambani weddings and this time too, the superstars have graced the pre-wedding functions. In the best of their ensembles, the stunning ladies grooved in the party. Stealing the limelight was Alia Bhatt who donned a beautiful golden gown and turned heads. The star herself did not share a photo but her make-up artist Mira Parmar posted a photo on her official Instagram account. In the picture, the diva can be seen posing for a selfie, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Alia Bhatt is carrying a smokey eye look complementing her shiny dress. Accessorizing it well with a pair of hoops, Alia Bhatt has created all the drama in her look. Aced makeup artist Mira Parmar made the look even better with a messy ponytail which looks perfect with the attire.

There are many fresh videos surfacing the internet. Here’s one of the best ones in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving with the bride and the bridegroom as Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs.

