Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash: Maroon 5 will reportedly perform at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony. Bollywood celebrities like e Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rajkumar Hirani, Manish Malhotra, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor have arrived at venue for one of the biggest weddings of the year.

As power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta gear up to tie the knot on February 8, latest reports suggest that Maroon 5 will be performing at their star-studded sangeet ceremony. Reports say that the couple really admires their music. The song Sugar is one of Akash Ambani’s favourite songs while Shloka loves the song Moves Like Jagger. To make the occasion special, Maroon 5 is apparently preparing a 40-minute gig that will involve the two songs along with popular songs like One More Night, Makes Me Wonder and She will be loved.

Before the band performs in Switzerland, a team of sound designers will be arriving at the venue from Canada to ensure a memorable experience for the couple. The band includes artists like Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, PJ Morton and Mickey Madden and charge about $1 million to $1.5 million for a private gig.

Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rajkumar Hirani, Manish Malhotra, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and many more have landed in Switzerland for the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Several photos from the pre-wedding bash have gone viral on social media that prove that the affair is no less than a Big Fat Indian wedding.

In one of the photos circulating on social media, the duo can be seen sitting in a dreamy white carriage. The theme of the affair was Winter Wonderland. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will get married on March 9 in Mumbai followed by a reception on March 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More