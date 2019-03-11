Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Ambani weddings are undoubtedly one of the most lavish affairs. The high-class family manages to leave everyone is awe with their extraordinary arrangements. The star-studded affair was also graced by Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor and she looked absolutely stunning golden lehenga.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: As we already know, Bollywood is busy gracing the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the internet is flooded with photos from the event. The star-studded ceremony is one of the most lavish parties of the country, hosted by one of the richest men. Ambani’s have invited guests from across the world and everybody is coming in the most fashionable outfits.

Bollywood divas have got another chance to flaunt their beauty in the most gracious avatars. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, the ladies arrived putting their best fashion foot forward. Glamdoll Janhi Kapoor stole the limelight with her stunning ethnic look. The diva donned a stylish golden-green lehenga for the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta looking adorable as ever. Take a look!

Styled beautifully, Janhvi Kapoor is inspiring many girls out there for the wedding function wardrobe. The Dhadak star did not accessorize it much and kept a low bun. The charm was added by her long dropping earrings. Janhvi Kapoor donned a pink lehenga for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding. Looking like a strawberry cake, Janhvi Kapoor astonished her fans with her beautiful lehenga. Take a look at some of the photos and videos.

