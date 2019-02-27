Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta sangeet ceremony: Glamour queen Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted donning in a sexy black sequin thigh-slit dress making the glasses shatter with her appearance. Apart from Navya, many more celebs were captured attending pre-wedding ceremonies of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta sangeet ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda looks sparkles at the bash, see photos

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta sangeet ceremony: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted attending the star-studded ceremonies. The diva, who has always managed to impress the fashion police with her chic sense of style, looked stunning at the pre-wedding bash.

Be it, Shah Rukh Khan or Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, many Bollywood celebs were seen at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebrations in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

For the celebration, Navya was seen donning a black sequin maxi dress with a thigh-high slit making a bold style statement at the event. She paired it up with a grey faux-fur wrap. The fashion queen accessorised her outfit with zero jewellery and a pair of black strappy block heels. Navya’s classy makeup made her look even more gorgeous breaking all the glasses.

Navya is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town with a massive fanbase on social media. The glamour queen also has several fans pages dedicated to her on Instagram and Facebook. While fans are eagerly waiting for Navya to make her Bollywood debut, her mother Shweta was quoted saying that she doesn’t think about making her pursue her career in film industry unless she is completely passionate or driven.

Moreover, Akash and Shloka’s pre-wedding functions in Switzerland are grabbing all the headlines. At one of the ceremonies, Chris Martin and the Chainsmokers were also seen performing for their guests. The duo is all set to get hitched on March 9 in Mumbai.

