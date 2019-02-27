Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta sangeet ceremony: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently in Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding ceremonies, has admitted being in the bride's team. In one of the videos that has gone viral on social media, Aamir can also be seen dancing with Shloka on the song Aati Kya Khandala.

The pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is going on in its full swing in Switzerland. With celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in attendance, the star-studded bash is high on glamour and entertainment value. In one of the videos that has gone viral on social media, Aamir Khan has clarified that he is in the bride’s team.

Speaking about the same, Aamir can be saying that he has known Shloka’s parents Russel and Mona for more than 30 years now. Since he has seen their kids grow up in front of him, he is on Mehta’s side this time. Isn’t it so adorable?! Another video that is surfacing on social media shows Aamir grooving with the bride-to-be on the song Aati Kya Khandala. In the video, Shloka can be seen looking stunning in a cropped choli with lehenga paired with maang tikka and statement earrings while Aamir is seen dressed in a white bandhgala kurta pyjama.

To make the occasion special, Coldplay and Chainsmokers gave electrifying performances on the sangeet ceremony. However, this is not the first time that International artists have performed for the Ambanis. It was only recently that Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding ceremony.

