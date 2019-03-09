Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Actors, cricketers, politicians arrive at the venue, see photos inside: The grand wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son and the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta has attracted the global attraction. Famous world personalities have arrived at the wedding venue where Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta would tie a nuptial knot. This big fat Indian wedding is considered as the wedding of the year.

The grand wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son and the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta has attracted the global attraction. Famous world personalities have arrived at the wedding venue where Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta would tie a nuptial knot. This big fat Indian wedding is considered as the wedding of the year. People from international politics, Bollywood, sports, business and other backgrounds were invited for the grand wedding.

Former Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon also arrived to attend the ceremony in Mumbai. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Bachchan family, Priyanka Chopra, film director Raj Kumar Hirani and other actors and actresses took part in the ceremony. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ajiyankya Rihane were the invitees.

All the participants are donning wedding outfits. Politicians were too seen attending the wedding ceremony with her loved ones. Mukesh Ambani has invited Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, Samsung Vice Chairman JY Lee, Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih ad others.

Other Bollywood actors were also seen dancing with the groom Akash. Even Mika Singh was seen performing live at the stage to enthral the audience with his powerful voice.

Here are the inside photos of the wedding:

