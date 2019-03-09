All the famous names of the International cricket teams including Shane Bond, Mahela Jayawardene, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh attended the Big Fat Indian wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The latest cricketers to mark their presence in the Wedding are Harbhajan Singh and Ajinkya Rahane.

The big fat Indian wedding of the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, daughter of one of the most famous diamond merchants of India namely Russel Mehta. The wedding is going to take place at the Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The entire Bollywood industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiran Rao, Amir Khan, Kiara Advani, Juhi Chawla, Gauri Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked their presence in the wedding. Many big names of international cricket teams including Shane Bond, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar have made it to the venue. The latest cricketers to join the venue are Ajinkya Rahane and Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh attended the big fat Indian Wedding along with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Harbhajan Singh was wearing a pink bandhgala paired with a red turban and Geeta Basra was wearing a purple lehenga with a golden border. His daughter was looking adorable in a light pink coloured lehenga.

Ajinkya Rahane attended the wedding with his wife Radhika Dhopawakar. Ajinkya Rahane was wearing a Kurta and his wife Radhika Dhopawakar looked gorgeous in a grey coloured lehenga.

Harbhajan Singh is a former bowler of the Indian cricket team and has been a part of the TV reality show Roadies on MTV. Ajinkya Rahane is a part of the Indian cricket team and middle-order batsmen of the Indian cricket team.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More