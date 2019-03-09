The photographs of their Jai Mala ceremony are trending on social media and both the bride and the groom are looking gorgeous and happy in the photographs. Akash Ambani can be seen with an ear to ear smile while attempting to put the mala on Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta's face is not revealed in the photograph but her attire makes her look royal and attractive in every sense

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s Son Akash Ambani is finally going to tie the knot with Rosy Diamonds CEO Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta. The photographs of their Jai Mala ceremony are trending on social media and both the bride and the groom are looking gorgeous and happy in the photographs. Akash Ambani can be seen with an ear to ear smile while attempting to put the mala on Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta’s face is not revealed in the photograph but her attire makes her look royal and attractive in every sense.

Many National and International guests made it to the big fat Indian wedding including cricketers, singers, politicians, and other prominent people. The guest list includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, Zaheer Khan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shane Bond and a many other celebrities.

The couple got engaged last year and will be taking their wedding vows today. The wedding rituals are taking place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai at 7.30pm. The Baaraat has assembled at the Trident, and the wedding festivities have started too.

