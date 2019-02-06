The wedding ceremony will take place on March 9, Saturday, at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai. The Mangal Baraat will gather at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai at 03:30 pm on Saturday and the baraat will leave for Bandra Kurla Complex from there.

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with fiancee Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russel Mehta, in March this year. The Reliance scion is expected to throw a big bachelor’s party in Switzerland a couple of days before his wedding. However, the rest of the wedding celebrations will take place in Mumbai only. The guest list of the big fat Indian wedding comprises of many A-list celebrities and top business magnates of the country.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony will take place on March 9, Saturday, at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai. The Mangal Baraat will gather at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai at 03:30 pm on Saturday and the baraat will leave for Bandra Kurla Complex from there. Tea will be served to the guests at 06:30 pm while the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will commence from 07:30 pm.

The post-wedding celebrations will take place on March 10, Sunday, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The Mangal Parv will be organised during the celebrations and a star-studded list is expected to attend the event. According to reports, many prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics and business spheres will grace the celebrations.

On March 11, Monday, the wedding reception of Akash and Shloka will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Both Ambani and Mehta families will play the host to many close relatives and friends on the reception day.

However, before the big bash kicks in, Akash Ambani is planning to host a massive bachelor’s party in St Moritz, Switzerland. Reportedly, the lavish party will be thrown on February 23, 24 and 25. More than 500 guests are expected to be a part of the bachelor’s bash including Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier in 2018, Akash Ambani got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta in a grand ceremony. Mukesh Ambani and Russel Mehta threw a string of parties to mark the unification of their two scions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More