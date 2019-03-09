Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has arrived at the grand ceremony in her yellow avatar. The Gully Boy actress is looking gorgeous at the big fat Indian wedding. She is wearing a yellow lehenga to impress her fans. Other Bollywood actors are too busy to set the dance floor on fire with groom Akash Ambani.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: As the famous, Business tycoons, and other personalities are arriving at the grand wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has arrived at the grand ceremony in her yellow avatar. The Gully Boy actress is looking gorgeous at the wedding. Other Bollywood actors who arrived at the big fat Indian wedding are Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mika Singh and other cricket celebrities.

The Razi actress was seen wearing yellow lehenga to attend the grand wedding ceremony. Other Bollywood actors were also seen dancing with the groom. Even Mika Singh was performing live at the stage.

Alia just delivered a hit Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. The hottie will next be seen in Kalank opposite Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. By the end of the year, she will next be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir. With other films in her kitty too, we can’t wait to see her sizzle on the silver screen.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has carved a niche for herself with different kinds of films and left her fans all impressed with her strong performance in various Bollywood films.

