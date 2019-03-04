Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Ambani's are all set to again create a buzz in the industry after Esha Ambani's wedding. Mukesh Ambani's son Akash is all set to tie knots with Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. Here are the details of the star-studded wedding:

It seems that the season of the wedding is still in trend in the B-town. This time, Ambani’s are again ready to create a buzz in the industry like the last time. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to tie knots and to begin with their new chapter of life. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began last month, when Ambani’s hosted a dandiya night at their residence, Antila. Some days back, Akash Ambani was snapped in St. Moritz in Switzerland for his pre-wedding. Not only Ambani’s but the whole Bollywood also became a part of their celebration in Switzerland. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also became part of the dazzling night and gave their excellent performances. The wedding card of the wedding released last month, which also had a handwritten note written by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Reports reveal that the wedding will take place on March 9, 2019, at the Jio World Centre in Bandra, Mumbai. As per the wedding invitation, Baraat will begin from the Trident Hotel at 3:30 pm. The wedding ceremony is planned to commence at 7:30 pm ahead of dinner. Not only this, after completing all the ceremonies of the wedding, the family will also host Mangal Parv at the same venue, Jio World Centre on March 10, 2019. And finally, the wedding festivities will end with the last function that will be their wedding reception on March 11, 2019. Ambani’s have also decided the dress code of reception which is Indian formals or lounge suit.

