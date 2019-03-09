Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The most awaited and the biggest wedding of the year is going take place at Jio world today. The venue is totally decorated in the Indian style. It has peacock, elephant and horses.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: And here is the big day for India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani as his elder son Akash Ambani is going to be tied in a knot with the daughter of none other than India’s diamond merchant’s Rusell Mehta’s, CEO of Rosy blue diamonds. Akash Ambani is all set to take the wedding vows with her love Shloka Mehta. Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia along with the connecting lane is well- decorated with flowers. Talking about, wedding venue Jio world is decorated in a complete Indian theme. It has the statue of Lord Krishna completely decorated with flowers.

Lord Krishna who is known for his compassion, love, and tenderness in Hinduism. The venue contains fountains along with flowers in it. The theme of the flowers is selected to be in pink and white. The entrance is decorated with horses made with the combination of white and red roses. It has an elephant with green and white contrast. The entrance is too decorated with branches covered with pink flowers. The venue too is decorated with a purple coloured peacock made over a circle covered with flowers.

Bollywood celebs such as

Rajnikanth

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Priyanka Chopra

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji

Karan Johar in yellow sherwani

Amir Khan along with her wife Kiran Rao

Director Rajkumar Hirani along with her wife

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More