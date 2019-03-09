Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: While senior Bachchan was seen wearing sober light blue kurta pyjama, Mrs Bachchan donned a cream colour saree with golden imprints on it.

The big fat wedding of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona, is underway at the Jio Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Just like other bigwigs of Bollywood, the members of the Bachchan family graced the occasion with their presence. Big B was there at the event with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

While senior Bachchan was seen wearing sober light blue kurta pyjama, Mrs Bachchan donned a cream colour saree with golden imprints on it. The Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta grand wedding has gained the attraction of celebrities from across the world.

