Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: A video of Radhika dancing with her alleged father-in-law is doing the rounds on several social media platforms. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing and enjoying the wedding festivities along with other wedding guests. One can also see Merchant dragging Ambani to shake a leg with her.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The Ambani family has mesmerised the world with back to back two weddings — at first, it was Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal and now it was their son Akash Ambani who got married to Shloka Mehta. Well, that is not all as the third wedding is already on its way. It is Anant Ambani who will soon be tying the nuptial knot with Radhika Merchant. There are reports that two are already engaged.

Now, a video of Radhika dancing with her alleged father-in-law is doing the rounds on several social media platforms. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing and enjoying the wedding festivities along with other wedding guests. One can also see Merchant dragging Ambani to shake a leg with her. Here’s take a look at the video:

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. There have been several occasions where Radhika was seen with the Ambani family sharing the same frame.

Earlier there were rumours that the two have got engaged, however, Reliance soon dismissed the rumours saying that Anant Ambani is yet to get engaged.

Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash Ambani recently got married to Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. The two exchanged wedding vows in Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Several B-town stars and political leaders came to attend the extravaganza.

