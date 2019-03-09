Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will be held today and the latest Bollywood celeb to arrive at the wedding venue is Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor who is looking dapper as always.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: One of the biggest events of the year, the big fat Indian wedding of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta is being held in Mumbai today at the Jio World Centre and it is indeed a star-studded event as almost the entire Bollywood is present at the event and now the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the grand wedding ceremony of the marriage of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding is Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The heartthrob arrived at the venue along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a red ethnic suit. His shades are too stylish. Karan Johar, on the other hand, is dressed in yellow ethnic wear. Many other Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, among others have also arrived at the wedding venue in their ethnic best!

It is surely one of the biggest events of the season as many VIP’s from around the world will also be attending the wedding such as former UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Khalid Al Falih, Saudi oil minister, among others. The wedding is expected to take place soon around 7:30 pm and is one of the biggest Indian weddings of the year. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged last year on March 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More