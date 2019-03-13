Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The photos of Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta dressed as a bride has gone viral on social media. In the photos shared by celebrity designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Shloka looks enchanting in a red and golden lehenga. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in Mumbai on March 9.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have the topped the headlines this past month, making it one of the biggest weddings of the year. From invitation cards, guest list, decor to the wedding vows, every single detail of the celebration caught everyone’s fancy. However, like all weddings, the bride, i.e Shloka Mehta was the show-stealer. As the Internet gets flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony, new photos of Shloka Mehta’s bridal avatar have surfaced online and they are pure love!

In the photos shared by celebrity designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Shloka can be seen radiating with the bridal glow. Dressed in a red lehenga choli with fine golden embroidery, a sheer dupatta on her head styled with heavy emerald green jewellery, Shloka makes a beautiful bride. To complete her look, the Ambani bride has opted for a dewy yet simple makeup look.

Speaking about her look, the designer duo have called her wedding lehenga a romantic ode to love and added that it is an absolute masterpiece for the most special girl on her big day. While Shloka’s wedding lehenga was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, her makeup was done by Puneet B Saini and Hair by Priyanka Borkar.

Business mogul Mukesh Ambani ‘s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Diamond merchant Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta on March 9. The wedding ceremony witnessed the presence of whos who of Bollywood, Business, Sports and Politics.

