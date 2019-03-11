Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding celebration: Ambani weddings are always big! But without Nita Ambani's graceful dance performance, how could Akash Ambani's wedding celebration be complete? To express her love for son and daughter-in-law, Nita Ambani delivered an amazing classical dance, watch video!

Ambani family is busy celebrating the wedding rituals of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta along with whole Bollywood. The star-studded nights are graced with the presence of many celebrities who come in their best of fashion outfits. Recently, we saw how Isha Ambani got married to Anand Parimal in a huge dreamy wedding and now, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding celebrations are giving us happy vibes.

Well, no Ambani celebration is complete without Nita Ambani’s beautiful dance performance. The lady dances with absolute grace, making it all memorable for life. This time too, Nita Ambani gave a dreamy performance on the occasion of Akash Ambani’s Mangal Parv. Donning a pink saree in a traditional Gujarati way, Nita Ambani pulled off a classical dance on Achyutam Keshawam Vishwa Damodaram. Take a look at some of the videos!

Showing love for her son and daughter-in-law, Nita Ambani gave this graceful performance. Not just this, she even got Akash and Shloka’s names woven on her wedding outfit. Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s wedding celebrations were a star-studded affair where many Bollywood celebrities came including Deepika PadukoneKareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.

