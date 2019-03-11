Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding celebration: While Actor Varun Dhawan is shooting for his upcoming film Street Dancer in London, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal attended the wedding celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta last night with his parents David and Lalli Dhawan. The actor has shared a photo from the celebration on his official Instagram account.

After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, the next celebrity couple in line to get married is Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Amid reports stating that the duo is planning to tie the knot by year-end, Natasha Dalal recently made a public appearance with her beau’s parents David and Lalli Dhawan. The trio was out and about to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding bash in Mumbai.

Overwhelmed by the photo circulating on social media, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram account to share the photo. He added the caption that his parents have given up on him and adopted another. Ain’t the duo absolutely adorable?!

Speaking about his ladylove in Koffee with Karan 6, Varun Dhawan had earlier admitted that he is with Natasha because she has her own individuality. Stating that Natasha has her own voice and it is super strong when it comes to what she wants to do and wants to achieve, Varun added that she has been very supportive with his career and he wants to do the same.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Street Dancer in London alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. With this, the actor is currently neck-deep in promotions of Kalank, whose teaser is all set to release tomorrow. Slated for a release on April 17, Kalank also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

