Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are going to tie knots with each other. Some of the most famous national and international cricket players are going to attend the wedding including Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Bond, Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan, and a few more players.

All the international guests including the cricketers, politicians and other well-known personalities of the world are going to make their presence in the big fat Indian wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta. The dinner is going to take place at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash Ambani is the oldest son of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man who owns the Reliance industries. The couple, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got engaged in July 2018.

Talking about the guest list, a lot of national and international cricketers are going to attend the wedding. Some of the well-known names are Hardik Pandya along with his brother Krunal Pandya. Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene also made it to the wedding. Shane Bond who is a big name of the New Zealand cricket team also attended the wedding. The Indian Cricketer Zaheer Khan also showed up in the wedding along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge. Former Indian player Yuvraj Singh also attended the wedding but he went solo.

One of the biggest names of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar also attended the wedding with her wife Anjali Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar is a former Indian cricketer and is also known as the God of cricket. Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in the big fat Indian wedding is definitely going to grab a lot of attention. He made it to the wedding in a maroon kurta and his wife Anjali made it in a multi-coloured saree.

