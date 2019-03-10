Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The first photos of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta as a married couple are finally out. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Shloka Mehta looks enchanting as a bride in a red and golden lehenga.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are finally man and wife. The first photos of the couple are a married couple has gone viral on social media and they look beautiful together. Looking at the couple, we have to admit that we cannot take our eyes off Shloka’s regal bridal avatar and so does Akash. For her big day, Shloka decided to keep her look traditional and opted for the classic red and golden combination.

Donning a red lehenga choli with fine golden embroidery, Shloka paired her outfit with a red organza dupatta with a thin border and striped floral golden embroidery. She completed her look with a kundan emerald choker, matching long necklace, statement earrings, maang tika and a Nath. Keeping her makeup dewy yet minimal, Shloka tied her hair in a floral bun and styled it gajras.

However, it is her sparkling eyes and bright smile that are adding all the charm in the wedding photos. Akash Ambani, on the other hand, is complementing her lady love perfectly dressed in an ivory kurta pyjama and clean shaven look.

The wedding of the year saw the presence of whos and who of Bollywood industry, eminent personalities from cricket and political world and global leaders. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani among many others attended the star-studded bash.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More