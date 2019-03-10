Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in Mumbai last night. The photos from the marriage ceremony are going viral on social media. One of the couples that managed to turn heads with their enchanting looks was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Take a look at their photos here-

When it comes to throwing one of the most lavish weddings in town, who can do it better than the Ambani family. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta last night and it was a star-studded affair. From whos of who of the Bollywood industry, cricket world to global leaders, the wedding was all about glitz, glamour and grandeur. One of the best-dressed couples of the night was none other than Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

For the star-studded event, Deepika opted for a red saree from the latest collection of celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. With hair tied in a low ponytail, Deepika completed her attire with a winged eyeliner look and pearl jewellery. Looking at the photos shared by Deepika, we can just say that she looks like an absolute queen.

Complementing her perfectly, Ranveer Singh opted for a dazzling black kurta pyjama and completed the look with side-swept hair and classic black shoes. As we await couple photos of the duo from Akash and Shloka’s wedding, Deepika and Ranveer are raising the glamour quotient on social media with her drool-worthy photos.

Along with Deepika and Ranveer, Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan among many others marked their presence at the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More