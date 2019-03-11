Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta reception will take place today in Mumbai around 8 pm. It is expected that the reception will be graced by many big Bollywood, political as well as many business tycoons. Disha Patani and Kiara Advani accidentally wore the same coloured clothes! Disha Patani vs Kiara Advani, Disha Patani at Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani reception party, Ambani reception, Akash Ambani reception photo, wedding reception of Akash Ambani,

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The year 2019 is full of big fat weddings from SOundrya Rajnikanth to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, 2019 is surely full of surprises! Last year Bollywood witnessed some of the biggest wedding celebrations from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Italy to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who made things official in Jodhpur, fans went crazy over their wedding photographs!

On Saturday, March 9 Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married at the Jio world centre in Mumbai. From Bollywood celebrities to business tycoons everyone was present to see childhood sweethearts making things official! BUt two Bollywood divas who caught our eye were Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani and Lust stories actor Kiara Advani.

On the big day, Disha Ptani wore a beautiful sequined pinkish-white lehenga, she had paired it off with loose wavy hair, diamond bracelets, kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow and glossy pink lipstick. Whereas in comparison Kiara Avani also was dressed in a silverish pink lehenga. The only difference is how they draped it! Take a look at their lehengas to know the difference here:

Some of the stars who were spotted at the wedding celebration were- Priyanka Chopra, Gauri Khan, Soundrya Rajnikanth, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, among others.

