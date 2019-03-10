Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Bollywood actor Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who stunned everyone with their chemistry in Baaghi 2, also attended the star-studded wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Looking absolutely ravishing together, the duo posed for the paparazzi together.

One of the hottest couples of Bollywood, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might not have admitted their relationship out in the public but their frequent appearances and amazing camaraderie tell a different tale. On Saturday, March 9, the couple attended the star-studded wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta together in Mumbai and they look ravishing together. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to share the duo’s latest photos.

Dressed in a blush pink net saree with silver embroidery, Disha opted for a low cut blouse accentuating her beautiful curves. To complete her look, the stunner opted for a matching bracelet, minimal makeup and soft curly hair. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue coat paired with navy pants and brown boots. As they pose for the paparazzi, Disha and Tiger look picture-perfect together.

Having known each other for a long time, Disha and Tiger last year delivered the blockbuster film Baaghi 2. On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film Student of the year 2 co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be seen in Salman Khan’s big release Bharat. The actor has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s next Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

