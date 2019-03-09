Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding dress: Bollywood celebrities are arriving at the venue, From Aamir Khan, Hardik Pandey, Anu Malik, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, among various other celebrities have arrived for Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding dress: Cost, Design and other details

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding dress:2018 was full of big fat weddings from Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas the year 2018 was full of surprises! Well, 2019 is no less as Akash Ambani is getting married to his lovely girlfriend Shloka Mehta this weekend. Earlier this week Bollywood celebs were spotted at the pre-wedding bash of the duo in Switzerland. From Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood celebs celebrated Akash Ambani’s Pre-wedding with full zeal and enthusiasm!

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will be taking their vows later this evening at the Jio world center in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The venue has been beautifully decorated with floral arrangements and fairy lights. Already Bollywood celebs have started arriving to witness this celebration!

Few minutes back Akash Ambani arrived with family at the venue dressed in a light pink kurta. Take a look:

From former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to cricketer Hardik Pandey all have arrived in beautiful ethnic attires. Scroll down to see who all are there!

Aamir Khan and wife

Designer Manish Malhotra

Singer Vishal Shekhar

UK prime minister Tony Blair

Jackie Shroff

Rajkumar Hirani and Wife

Princess Diya Kumari

Singer Anu Malik

Cricketer

Ranbir Kapoor

Karan Johar

Juhi Chawla

