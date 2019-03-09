Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The much-awaited wedding of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta will take place today and we get you the guest list, venue location, latest photos and other details you need to know.

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: The wedding of industrialist and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Akash Ambani with diamond merchant Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta will be held today in Mumbai and the venue is the Jio World Centre which is in Bandra Kurla Complex. The photos and videos from the big fat Indian wedding are being circulated all over the Internet and social media and stars such as Vishal-Shekhar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jackie Shroff, Anu Malik, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, among others have arrived to attend the event.

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond have also arrived at the Jio World Centre where the star-studded wedding will take place. The wedding of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani is the grandest event of the year and many VIP’s are in the guest list. The wedding will take place at 7:30 pm in the evening.

Guest List, Venue Location, Latest photos and other details you need to know:

Guest list: There are many VIP names on the guest list for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former United Nations Chief Ban Ki-Moon, Google head Sundar Pichai who are likely to arrive soon at the venue. Other important names on the guest list are Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris, senior MD of Saudi Aramco Ahmed Al-Subaey, Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, and International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper

Venue location: The big fan star-studded wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is taking place in Mumbai at the Jio World Centre Bandra. The wedding is expected to take place around 7:30 pm.

Bollywood A-listers like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Juhi Chawla are present at the venue.

Here are all the photos and videos from the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta:

