Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor too has arrived at Akash-Shloka wedding as the 21-year-old actress looks breathtaking in her lehenga. Janhvi is wearing a pink lehenga embellished with stonework. Her look is donned with open hair as Jahnvi smiles while posing for shutterbugs. The actress has kept it simple with minimal make-up.

Janhvi’s look would have been incomplete without a clutch, hence the actress’s pink potli (purse/clutch) beautifully completes her look. Other A-listers too have arrived at the grand wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and many others joined in for the big fat Indian wedding. The wedding celebrations are in full swing and celebrities from all across the world have gathered together to celebrate the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta later this evening. The wedding is taking place today at the Jio world centre in Mumbai.

