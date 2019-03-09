All the famous Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajnikant and a few more are attending the big fat Indian wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and the daughter of CEO of Rosy Diamonds, Shloka Mehta. The latest celebrity to mark their presence in the wedding were Kareena Kapoor and her elder sister Karishma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed up in a White lehenga and Karishma made it to the party in a white saree.

The grand Indian wedding of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta is surely one of the biggest Indian wedding which is being held today at the Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Almost the entire Bollywood film fraternity such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Juhi Chawla, Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra, among others and now the latest celeb to arrive at the wedding is Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her sister Karishma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a white lehenga along with a necklace coupled with a white coloured clutch. Karishma Kapoor made it to the wedding in a white saree accompanied by an off-white coloured clutch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan got married to one of the most famous Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012, and she was blessed with a child on December 20, 2016. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur is also a social media sensation and is cute enough to grab anyone’s attention. Her most famous movies are Veere Di Wedding, Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, RaOne and a few more.

Karishma Kapoor divorced Sanjay Kapur in the year 2016. On June 13, 2016, Mumbai Family Court granted a divorce to the couple. She made her debut in Bollywood film Prem Qaidi in the year 1991. Her most famous movies include Khuddar, Andaz Apna Apna, Suhaag, Gopi Kishan, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and a few more.

