Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Katrina Kaif, who rocked blue better?

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Ashok Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot two days back at the Jio World centre in Mumbai and today on March 11 will host one grand reception which will be attended by all the Bollywood, political as well as business personas! The wedding was one grand affair and from BUsiness tycoon, Ratan Tata to princesses, Diya Kumari to Bollywood celebs were present to see the lavish affair.

But what caught our eye were two Bollywood queens Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor who were all decked up in blue. Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she was dressed in a very beautiful aqua coloured Manish Malhotra design which had a beautiful thread and mirror work. She had paired her look with blue choker jewellery and nude lipstick. Whereas on the other hand, Katrina Kaif chose a floral lehenga designed by Anita Donge for the lavish affair. She had compleated her look with deep neckline blouse, jhumkas, gold jewellery, and minimal makeup.

Some of the other celebs who were spotted at the affair were- Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Karishma Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandey, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Abhishek Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, among others.

