Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding LIVE updates, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding, Akash Ambani wedding, Mukesh Ambani son wedding: Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon, wife Yoo Soon-taek arrive, the couple was welcomed by Ambanis. Former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony

The much-awaited wedding of the year is here as Mukesh Ambani’s oldest son Akash Ambani is set to tie the knot with diamantaire Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta. The couple got engaged last year and will be taking their wedding vows today. The wedding will take place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai at 7.30pm. The Baaraat has assembled at the Trident, and the wedding festivities will soon begin.

Here are the LIVE updates:

– Ban Ki-Moon and wife Yoo Soon-taek arrive, Ambanis receive the former UN General Secretary: Mukesh Ambani and wife Neeta Ambani welcome the coveted guests as they arrive to bless Shloka and Akash

Mumbai: Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek & former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1XN9ZgMLSn — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

– Singer-composer duo Vishal Shekhar has arrived at the venue to bless Akash and Shloka. The musical Jodi pose for paparazzi flaunting their black and white attire

– Director Rajkumar Hirani too has arrived with his wife

– First among A-listers to arrive is Jackie Shroff, the actor is donning a plain white dhoti-kurta with a Jaipuri print stole.

– Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao first to arrive. The couple is nailing with their contrasting look as Aamir has donned a white sherwani while Kiran wears an appealing blue- golden attire

– Former UK Prime Minister turns heads as he makes his appearance at the venue with wife Cherie. Both Mukesh and Neeta Mabani welcome their esteemed guests.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More