Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are getting married on Saturday in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai at 7.30pm. For attending the ceremony, all the famous business tycoons, celebrities, politicians are expecting to be part of the wedding ceremony. After Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie. Now Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra arrived at the wedding.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani are close friends. Priyanka was looking gorgeous in her aqua shimri saree. Her mother Madhu Chopra was seen wearing traditional saree colour. While Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra was wearing a black suit to attend the wedding of the year.

Earlier, American singer and Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas had made a confession on The Late Late Show With James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment, confessed that his wife Priyanka Chopra would not be too happy to hear that he has fed up of all the many wedding ceremonies and receptions he had to be a part of in India.

Nick Jones and Priyanka Chopra got married last year in two separate rituals- Christian and Hindu wedding. Both were joined by Nick Jones family and Priyanka’s family in Jodhpur. The actors later hosted multiple receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

